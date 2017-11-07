Illinois National Guard Civil Support Team trains around nuclear plant Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. SPRINGFIELD - Story by Staff Sgt. Robert R. Adams, Illinois National Guard Public Affairs Members of the Illinois National Guard's 5th Civil Support Team (CST) trained with Illinois Emergency Management Agency personnel Nov.1 in Maroa, Illinois. The two organizations worked together to collect samples all around a nuclear plant outside of the Maroa area. The samples were then brought back to IEMA's mobile command center for further testing.The teams were given points on a map around the mock plume to go perform vegetation, soil and air testing. A plume is a mass of smoke, dust or similar substance that rises into the air. The team's goal was to take samples at different distances from the nuclear plant to identify the red, yellow and green zones. These zones in a real life nuclear leak would be given to the County officials to then determine who needs to be evacuated. Article continues after sponsor message More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip watch live → Live Now Breese Central Cougars at Roxana Shells Football