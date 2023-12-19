SPRINGFIELD – The minimum wage in Illinois is increasing on January 1st, 2024.

Workers will see an increase of $1 per hour from $13 to $14. The minimum wage for tipped workers will rise to $8.40 per hour and youth workers (under 18) working fewer than 650 hours per calendar year will see their hourly wage increase to $12 per hour.

“Since day one as Governor, I’ve made it my mission to put Springfield back on the side of working families,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “With this new minimum wage increase, we are once again making Illinois a more affordable and equitable place to live for all of our residents.”

“We're continuing to not only strengthen our workforce but sustain it by increasing the minimum wage. Leadership matters and we're proud to see our administration's sixth increase go into effect on January 1,” said Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton. “As we continue our work to make Illinois the best state to live, work and raise a family, this new increase brings us one step closer to a more equitable Illinois."

This will be the sixth increase in the state’s minimum wage since 2019 when Governor JB Pritzker signed historic legislation establishing a schedule of increases culminating in a $15 per hour minimum wage in 2025.

“Nationally, minimum wage laws have not kept pace with the cost of living,” said Illinois Department of Labor Director Jane Flanagan. “These wage increases have helped Illinois workers pay for the increasing costs of groceries, childcare and other everyday expenses. While many working families are still struggling, we celebrate that once again, on January 1st, workers will get a raise. We also continue to look for ways to make Illinois an even better place to work and live.”

Minimum wage workers are encouraged to review their paystubs in the new year to ensure they are being paid correctly. Workers in the City of Chicago are required to be paid at a higher rate, depending on the size of their employer.

Employees can file a minimum wage complaint with IDOL here or by calling the Minimum Wage Toll Free Hotline: (800) 478-3998.

