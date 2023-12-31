SPRINGFIELD - Illinois minimum wage workers are set to get another pay raise as the state’s minimum wage rises to $14 an hour effective Jan. 1, 2024. This comes as the latest pay increase in a series of raises set by Governor J.B. Pritzker with the goal of reaching a $15 minimum wage by 2025.

“Since day one as Governor, I’ve made it my mission to put Springfield back on the side of working families,” Governor J.B. Pritzker said. “With this new minimum wage increase, we are once again making Illinois a more affordable and equitable place to live for all of our residents.”

Standard minimum wage workers across the state will get an increase of $1 per hour from the current $13 to next year’s $14. The minimum wage for tipped workers will rise to $8.40 per hour, and youth workers (under 18) working less than 650 hours per calendar year will see their hourly wage increase to $12 per hour.

“We're continuing to not only strengthen our workforce but sustain it by increasing the minimum wage. Leadership matters and we're proud to see our administration's sixth increase go into effect on January 1,” Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton said a family, this new increase brings us one step closer to a more equitable Illinois."

This marks the sixth increase in the state’s minimum wage since the governor first signed these yearly pay raises into law in 2019. Illinois Department of Labor Director Jane Flanagan said these raises contrast with national minimum wage laws, which “have not kept pace with the cost of living.”

“These wage increases have helped Illinois workers pay for the increasing costs of groceries, childcare and other everyday expenses,” Flanagan said. “While many working families are still struggling, we celebrate that once again, on Jan. 1, workers will get a raise. We also continue to look for ways to make Illinois an even better place to work and live.”

Minimum wage workers are encouraged to review their pay stubs in the new year to ensure they are being paid correctly. Employees can file a minimum wage complaint with Illinois Department of Labor (IDOL) here or by calling the Minimum Wage Toll Free Hotline: (800) 478-3998.

