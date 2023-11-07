CHICAGO, November 7, 2023 – An Illinois iLottery player has hit the jackpot in a new Fast Play game, Illinois Super Jackpot, that launched a few weeks ago. The online player was lucky enough to win $885,449 on Saturday, November 4.

Illinois Super Jackpot is a $20 progressive Fast Play game. The jackpot begins at $50,000 and grows with each ticket sold statewide until the jackpot is won.

Since its launch in late October, over 95,000 winning tickets for Illinois Super Jackpot have been purchased, netting players almost $4.8 million in prizes.

Fast Play games can be purchased in retail, or online via IllinoisLottery.com or the Illinois Lottery app. There are currently 20 Fast Play games offered at various price points and play styles.

About the Illinois Lottery

Founded in 1974, the Illinois Lottery has contributed over $24 billion (since 1985) to the state’s Common School Fund to assist K-12 public schools, as well as hundreds of millions of dollars to the Capital Projects Fund and to special causes. For more information, visit IllinoisLottery.com.

