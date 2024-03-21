CHICAGO - An Illinois iLottery player hit the largest jackpot on Fast Play Illinois Super Jackpot recently, when they won over $985,000.

Illinois Super Jackpot is a $20 progressive Fast Play game that launched in October 2023. The jackpot begins at $50,000 and grows with each ticket sold statewide until the jackpot is won.

This jackpot amount edges out the previous record of just over $885,000 won with Illinois Super Jackpot in November 2023. The third largest prize won with this game was just over $795,000 last month

So far this year, over 326,000 winning tickets for the Illinois Super Jackpot have been purchased, netting players over $16.7 million in prizes.

Fast Play games can be purchased in retail, or online via IllinoisLottery.com or the Illinois Lottery app. There are currently more than 25 Fast Play games offered at various price points and play styles.

In support of Problem Gambling Awareness Month, the Illinois Lottery is promoting responsible play by encouraging Lottery players to: “Set A Limit. Stick To It.” If gambling has become a problem for you or someone you know, help and hope are here: call 1-800-GAMBLER.

