CHICAGO – An Illinois Lottery player has awakened to being $56 million richer after winning the Mega Millions jackpot last night.

The winning ticket was purchased at Citgo Gas Station, located at 13830 S. Pulaski Road, in Crestwood, Illinois.

This is the largest lottery prize won in Illinois since 2017.

Crestwood Citgo Gas Station owners, Cue and Nabila, are ecstatic to have sold the winning ticket and provided the following comments:

“Everyone is coming into the store to check their tickets - there is a real buzz in-store, everyone is talking about it.”

“I don’t know if the winner has come forward yet; hopefully, it’s a regular player. We will now be known as a lucky store, which is great!”

It’s not just the lucky lottery player whose life has changed overnight with their lucky numbers being drawn - the retailer who sold the winning ticket will receive a selling bonus of $500,000.

The player has 12 months from the date of the draw to claim their prize. If you bought a Mega Millions ticket from Citgo Gas Station in Crestwood, IL, the Illinois Lottery encourages you to write your name on the back of the ticket and make an appointment at a claim center. For more information on how to claim a lottery prize, visit IllinoisLottery.com/winning

The Mega Millions jackpot has reset to $20 million. Mega Millions is played every Tuesday and Friday night, and the next draw is on Friday, June 11 at 10 p.m. (CT).

