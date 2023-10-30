CHICAGO – Someone in Illinois might be handing out full-size candy bars this Halloween! A lucky Illinois Lottery player purchased a Lucky Day Lotto ticket that struck the jackpot worth $1.2 million in the Friday, October 27 midday drawing.

The ticket was purchased at Jewel Osco, located at 2940 N. Ashland Avenue in Chicago.

The winning ticket matched all five numbers in the Friday midday drawing to score the $1.2 million jackpot. The winning numbers were: 14-15-24-25-34.

This is also a big win for the retailer that sold the winning ticket, as the store will receive a bonus of one percent of the prize amount. For Jewel on Ashland, that means a bonus of $12,000.

Nearly 50,000 other Illinois Lottery players had good luck playing Lucky Day Lotto on Friday, October 27, in total winning over $1.3 million.

So far in 2023, over 10 million winning Lucky Day Lotto tickets have been sold, with total prizes amounting to almost $60 million for Illinois Lottery players.

Winners have one year from the date of the draw in which to claim their prize. The Illinois Lottery encourages all lucky winners to write their name on the back of their ticket and keep it in a safe place until they’re ready to claim their prize.

Lucky Day Lotto is an Illinois-only game with twice daily drawings at 12:40 p.m. and 9:22 p.m.

Tickets for the game can be purchased in-store, online, or via the Illinois Lottery app. For more information or to buy tickets online, please visit IllinoisLottery.com.

About the Illinois Lottery:

Founded in 1974, the Illinois Lottery has contributed over $24 billion (since 1985) to the state’s Common School Fund to assist K-12 public schools, as well as hundreds of millions of dollars to the Capital Projects Fund and to special causes. For more information, visit IllinoisLottery.com.

