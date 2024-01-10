CHICAGO – An Illinois iLottery player recently did not turn into a pumpkin - instead, just after midnight on Monday, January 8, the online player won $607,328 on Fast Play Illinois Super Jackpot.

Illinois Super Jackpot is a $20 progressive Fast Play game. The jackpot begins at $50,000 and grows with each ticket sold statewide until the jackpot is won.

So far this year, over 43,000 winning tickets for Illinois Super Jackpot have been purchased, netting players almost $2.3 million in prizes.

Fast Play games can be purchased in retail, or online via IllinoisLottery.com or the Illinois Lottery app. There are currently more than 25 Fast Play games offered at various price points and play styles.

About the Illinois Lottery

Founded in 1974, the Illinois Lottery has contributed over $24 billion (since 1985) to the state’s Common School Fund to assist K-12 public schools, as well as hundreds of millions of dollars to the Capital Projects Fund and to special causes. For more information, visit IllinoisLottery.com.

