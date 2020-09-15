CHICAGO – The Illinois Lottery’s new instant ticket, “Cupcake Cash,” has a purpose as sweet as its name – all profits from the specialty ticket go toward combating homelessness.

“Cupcake Cash” is the second annual ticket that the Illinois Lottery has launched to directly contribute to preventing homelessness. The ticket funds the Homelessness Prevention Grant Program, run by the Illinois Department of Human Services, to support prevention and assistance programs across Illinois. Last year, Illinois Lottery players helped generate over $1 million to support homelessness prevention.

“I am heartened by the launch of this special ticket to prevent homelessness in Illinois. This interagency partnership will benefit many individuals and families across Illinois and help ensure that everyone has a place to call home,” said Illinois Department of Human Services Secretary Grace Hou.

The department’s Homeless Prevention Program provides rental assistance, utility assistance and support services related to the prevention of homelessness. These resources are offered to individuals and families who are in danger of eviction, foreclosure or homelessness, as well as those who are currently homeless. The program is designed to stabilize individuals and families in their existing homes, shorten the amount of time they stay in shelters and assist them with securing affordable housing.

“When you play the Illinois Lottery, you play with a purpose. This September, we are proud to continue to expand our commitment to doing good throughout the state,” Illinois Lottery Acting Director Harold Mays said. “Funds from this specialty ticket directly benefit people and communities across Illinois, helping us to achieve our mission of supporting causes through fun games. Since 2006, we have provided over $58 million to charitable causes and organizations through the sale of our specialty tickets."

Each “Cupcake Cash” ticket costs $2 and gives players a chance to win up to $20,000. As of Sept. 1, the ticket is available for purchase at more than 7,000 Illinois Lottery retailers across Illinois.

The ticket is an addition to the Illinois Lottery’s portfolio of instant tickets that support special causes, including Alzheimer’s, Illinois veterans’ services, STEAM, the fight against breast cancer, multiple sclerosis research, Special Olympics training programs, police memorials and assistance for people living with HIV/AIDS.

