ILLINOIS - The Illinois Long-Term Care Ombudsman Program will hold a statewide town hall meeting via videoconference to discuss current challenges facing residents in long-term care facilities throughout Illinois.

Kelly Richards, State Long-Term Care Ombudsman will be joined by representatives from the Illinois Department of Public Health and a current nursing home resident to discuss the impact COVID-19 has had on residents’ lives, including visitation restrictions and health worries.

Participants must provide their name when prompted. To ask a question, participants will be able to use the chat box.

Article continues after sponsor message

The statewide town hall meeting will take place at 10am CST Wednesday, July 28th via Zoom. Residents of long-term care facilities, their loved ones and representatives, ombudsmen, facility staff, legislators, and the public are invited to participate by joining via Zoom at:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82276577997?pwd=R1FqK2VHaFQ1WXVZVmZxaGxWTzNadz09



For more information about the Illinois Long-Term Care Ombudsman Program, visit:

https://www2.illinois.gov/aging/programs/LTCOmbudsman

More like this: