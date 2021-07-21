Illinois Long-term Care Ombdusman Program To Hold Virtual Town Hall Meeting
ILLINOIS - The Illinois Long-Term Care Ombudsman Program will hold a statewide town hall meeting via videoconference to discuss current challenges facing residents in long-term care facilities throughout Illinois.
Kelly Richards, State Long-Term Care Ombudsman will be joined by representatives from the Illinois Department of Public Health and a current nursing home resident to discuss the impact COVID-19 has had on residents’ lives, including visitation restrictions and health worries.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Participants must provide their name when prompted. To ask a question, participants will be able to use the chat box.
The statewide town hall meeting will take place at 10am CST Wednesday, July 28th via Zoom. Residents of long-term care facilities, their loved ones and representatives, ombudsmen, facility staff, legislators, and the public are invited to participate by joining via Zoom at:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82276577997?pwd=R1FqK2VHaFQ1WXVZVmZxaGxWTzNadz09
For more information about the Illinois Long-Term Care Ombudsman Program, visit:
https://www2.illinois.gov/aging/programs/LTCOmbudsman
More like this: