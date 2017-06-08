SPRINGFIELD – Today, Illinois’ constitutional officers and other top elected officials are calling on Governor Bruce Rauner to join the United States Climate Alliance following President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw from the Paris climate agreement.

“As governor, your decisions affect life within our borders and in the world at large, and many people throughout our state are looking for your leadership on this issue. To date, we have not heard your stand on this issue. We encourage you to join your peers from California, New York and Washington and lead in combating global warming, drought, stronger storms and other catastrophes that would decimate Illinois’ economy from Southern and Central Illinois farms to Chicago’s lakefront.”

The call to action came via a letter sent to Governor Rauner today outlining the benefits of joining this state and local government initiative. Illinois is the fifth-largest economy in the country.

California Gov. Jerry Brown, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo,Connecticut Gov. Daniel P. Malloy, Delaware Gov. John Carney, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker, Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown, Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rosselló, Rhode Island Gov. Gina M. Raimondo, Vermont Gov. Phil Scott andVirginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe have already joined the United States Climate Alliance.

In addition to the 12 Governors, 19 attorneys general, including Attorney General Lisa Madigan, numerous mayors, college and university leaders, and businesses across the country have joined the United States Climate Alliance in pledging support for a continuing commitment to fight climate change under the Paris Agreement as part of the “We Are Still In” Coalition.

Lisa Madigan Jesse White

Attorney General Secretary of State

Susana A. Mendoza Michael Frerichs

State Comptroller State Treasurer

John Cullerton Michael Madigan

President of the Senate Speaker of the House

Illinois State Senators:

Sen. Scott Bennett, Sen. Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant, Sen. Melinda Bush, Sen. Tom Cullerton, Sen. Linda Holmes, Sen. Mattie Hunter, Sen. Toi Hutchinson, Sen. David Koehler, Sen. Terry Link, Sen. Iris Martinez, Sen. Julie Morrison, Sen. Laura Murphy, Sen. Ira Silverstein, Sen. Heather Steans, Sen. Patricia Van Pelt

Illinois State Representatives:

Rep. Carol Ammons, Rep. Jaime Andrade, Rep. Kelly Burke, Rep. Kelly Cassidy, Rep. Linda Chapa LaVia, Rep. Deb Conroy, Rep. Barbara Flynn Currie, Rep. John D’Amico, Rep. Marcus Evans, Rep. Sara Feigenholtz, Rep. Laura Fine, Rep. Robyn Gabel, Rep. Will Guzzardi, Rep. Greg Harris, Rep. Stephanie Kifowit, Rep. Lou Lang, Rep. Camille Lilly, Rep. Natalie Manley, Rep. Rob Martwick, Rep. Rita Mayfield, Rep. Christian Mitchell, Rep. Michelle Mussman, Rep. Carol Sente, Rep. Silvana Tabares, Rep. Ann Williams, Rep. Sam Yingling

