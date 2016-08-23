Illinois late-winter and special CWD deer hunting seasons counties announced
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
SPRINGFIELD, IL – Illinois’ Late-Winter Antlerless-only Deer Hunting Season will be open in 24 counties, while the state’s Special CWD Deer Hunting Season will be open in 14 counties for 2016-17, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) announced today.
The Late-Winter season provides additional hunting opportunities in counties with surplus deer, while the Special CWD season allows hunters to help combat the spread of chronic wasting disease in Illinois’ white-tailed deer herd.
Season dates for the split 7-day Late-Winter and Special CWD hunts will be Dec. 29, 2016-Jan. 1, 2017 and Jan. 13-15, 2017.
Counties open previously during the Late-Winter season that will be closed for late-winter hunting in 2016-17 are Edwards, Marshall, Pike and Saline. Perry County, which was not open to Late-Winter hunting last season, will be open for the Late-Winter hunt in 2016-17.
There is no change in the list of counties open for the Special CWD season in 2016-17.
IDNR biologists recommended the changes for the 2016-17 seasons following analyses of deer data including hunting harvest, deer-vehicle accidents, deer disease reports, and other factors.
Hunters in Illinois harvested 4,537 deer in 27 open counties during the Late-Winter season and 1,825 deer during the Special CWD season in 14 open counties in 2015-16. Hunters harvested 155,229 deer during all firearm and archery seasons in Illinois last year.
Open counties for the 2016-17 Late-Winter Antlerless-only Deer Season and Special CWD Deer Season are listed below.
Late-Winter Season Open Counties:
Brown
Carroll
Clark
Clay
Crawford
Edgar
Fulton
Hamilton
Henderson
Knox
Lee
Madison
Marion
McDonough
McLean
Mercer
Monroe
Perry
Putnam
Rock Island
Schuyler
Shelby
Vermilion
White
CWD Season Open Counties:
Boone
DeKalb
Grundy
Jo Daviess
Kane
Kankakee
Kendall
LaSalle
Livingston
McHenry
Ogle
Stephenson
Will
Winnebago
A map showing open counties for the 2016-17 Late-Winter and Special CWD seasons is available at this link:
http://www.dnr.illinois.gov/news/Documents/2016-17LateWinterCWDmap.pdf
More like this: