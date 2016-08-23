SPRINGFIELD, IL – Illinois’ Late-Winter Antlerless-only Deer Hunting Season will be open in 24 counties, while the state’s Special CWD Deer Hunting Season will be open in 14 counties for 2016-17, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) announced today.

The Late-Winter season provides additional hunting opportunities in counties with surplus deer, while the Special CWD season allows hunters to help combat the spread of chronic wasting disease in Illinois’ white-tailed deer herd.



Season dates for the split 7-day Late-Winter and Special CWD hunts will be Dec. 29, 2016-Jan. 1, 2017 and Jan. 13-15, 2017.



Counties open previously during the Late-Winter season that will be closed for late-winter hunting in 2016-17 are Edwards, Marshall, Pike and Saline. Perry County, which was not open to Late-Winter hunting last season, will be open for the Late-Winter hunt in 2016-17.

There is no change in the list of counties open for the Special CWD season in 2016-17.



IDNR biologists recommended the changes for the 2016-17 seasons following analyses of deer data including hunting harvest, deer-vehicle accidents, deer disease reports, and other factors.



Hunters in Illinois harvested 4,537 deer in 27 open counties during the Late-Winter season and 1,825 deer during the Special CWD season in 14 open counties in 2015-16. Hunters harvested 155,229 deer during all firearm and archery seasons in Illinois last year.



Open counties for the 2016-17 Late-Winter Antlerless-only Deer Season and Special CWD Deer Season are listed below.



Late-Winter Season Open Counties:

Brown

Carroll

Clark

Clay

Crawford

Edgar

Fulton

Hamilton

Henderson

Knox

Lee

Madison

Marion

McDonough

McLean

Mercer

Monroe

Perry

Putnam

Rock Island

Schuyler

Shelby

Vermilion

White



CWD Season Open Counties:

Boone

DeKalb

Grundy

Jo Daviess

Kane

Kankakee

Kendall

LaSalle

Livingston

McHenry

Ogle

Stephenson

Will

Winnebago

A map showing open counties for the 2016-17 Late-Winter and Special CWD seasons is available at this link:

http://www.dnr.illinois.gov/news/Documents/2016-17LateWinterCWDmap.pdf

