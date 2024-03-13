CHICAGO – An Illinois iLottery player woke up a million bucks richer after winning the Lotto Million 1 drawing on Saturday, March 9, 2024.



The winning online player matched all six numbers in the March 9 Lotto drawing to score the $1 million prize. The winning numbers were: 3-6-14-17-25-38.

Overall, more than 46,000 winning tickets were purchased for the Saturday, March 9, 2024, Lotto drawing.

Winners have one year from the date of the drawing to claim their prize. The Illinois Lottery encourages all lucky winners to write their name on the back of their ticket and keep it in a safe place until they’re ready to claim their prize.

Lotto is an Illinois-only game that is played three times a week on Monday, Thursday, and Saturday, and the current jackpot is $4.4 million for the next drawing tonight, March 11, at 9:20 p.m. CT.

Lotto tickets can be purchased in-store, online, or on the Illinois Lottery app. For more information or to buy tickets online, please visit IllinoisLottery.com.

March is Problem Gambling Awareness Month. During March and throughout the year, the Illinois Lottery is committed to providing players with tools and resources to support positive play. If gambling has become a problem for you or someone you know, help and hope are here: call 1-800-GAMBLER.

