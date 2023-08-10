CHICAGO – An Illinois iLottery player woke up this morning a newly-minted millionaire.

The lucky online player matched all five numbers in last night’s Powerball drawing to score the million-dollar prize. The winning numbers were: 10-15-21-67-69.

This is now the fifth Illinois Lottery player this year to snag a prize of $1 million or more playing Powerball.

Just on Saturday, another lucky Powerball player won $1 million after matching all five numbers in the August 4 drawing. The winning ticket was purchased at Jewel-Osco on 11730 S. Marshfield Ave. in Chicago. The winner has not yet come forward to claim their prize.

In total, nearly 22,000 winning tickets were sold in Wednesday’s Powerball drawing.

The Illinois Lottery encourages all lucky winners to write their name on the back of their ticket and keep it in a safe place until they’re ready to claim their prize.

Winners have one year from the date of the winning draw in which to claim their prize.

The next Powerball drawing is this Saturday night, August 12 at 9:59 p.m (CT). The jackpot, up for grabs, is an estimated $194 million.

Powerball tickets are $2 each, and players have the option to add the Powerplay for an additional $1 for the chance to multiply non-jackpot prizes.

