Edwardsville, IL…The Illinois House of Representatives rejected Governor Quinn’s amendatory veto which included a ban on certain types of firearms. Illinois State Representative Dwight Kay (R-Glen Carbon) voted to reject Governor Quinn’s firearm ban.



“Today’s vote to override Governor Quinn’s firearm ban was a vote against Chicago’s anti-gun policies while preserving our Second Amendment rights,” said Rep. Dwight Kay. “As intended in the original bill, today’s override will give Illinois ammunition retailers the ability to compete with out of state businesses by shipping their products throughout Illinois.”

By rejecting Quinn’s firearm ban, Senate Bill 681 (SB 681) will allow Illinois residents to purchase ammunition from businesses within or outside Illinois by mail or private shipment. The purchaser of ammunition must provide the seller with a copy of his or her valid Firearm Owner’s Identification Card (FOID card) and either a valid driver’s license or state identification card.



Senate Bill 681 was approved by the Illinois House 78Y-28N. The new law will take effect July 1, 2013.

