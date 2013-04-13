Springfield, IL...The Illinois House of Representatives approved bi-partisan legislation to abolish the office of Lieutenant Governor. The legislation is House Joint Resolution Constitutional Amendment 18 (HJRCA18). State Representative Dwight Kay (R-Glen Carbon) co-sponsored the legislation.

"The elimination of the office of Lieutenant Governor will save taxpayers over $2.2 million dollars," said Rep. Kay. "While the abolition of this office is a step in the right direction, we still have a great deal of work ahead of us to get state spending under control."

HJRCA18 would eliminate the office of Lieutenant Governor beginning with the 2019 term and designate the Illinois Attorney General as next in the line of succession for Governor. The subsequent vacancy in the Attorney General's office would be filled by an appointment from the Governor and hold office until the next election.

HJRCA18 was approved by the Illinois House 83Y-28N-2P and awaits approval in the Senate.

