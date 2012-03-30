Springfield, IL...The Illinois House of Representatives approved legislation which will reduce state spending for Illinois' FY13 state budget. The legislation is House Resolution 706 (HR 706). Illinois State Representative Dwight Kay (R-Glen Carbon) supported the legislation.

"We finally have some people in state government who understand there is a difference between a debit and a credit," said Rep. Kay. "It's common sense for state government to not spend more than what's in the bank. Voting for today's budget allocation is the responsible thing to do to ensure our state government balances the books and climbs out of debt."

House Resolution 706 allocates $32.9 billion for Illinois' FY13 state budget. Appropriations Committees will be responsible for reviewing the budget line-by-line and to propose a 5.4% cut from the state budget. A special appropriations committee will also be making decisions on how to reduce Medicaid liability by $2.7 billion. In addition, the legislation will pay off $1.5 billion in unpaid bills.

"Today's budget allocation sends a strong signal to people who have lost hope in state government, there is hope we can turn things around. It's become crystal clear that the legislature must balance the books, stop the borrowing and make reasonable cuts in order to restore trust back to our state government. Today we took a major step towards restoring trust in our state government by cutting back and living within our means."

HR 706 was approved by the Illinois House 91Y-16N-3P.

