The Illinois House of Representatives has passed bi-partisan legislation to allow law-abiding citizens the right to conceal and carry a firearm. The legislation, Senate Bill 2193, was supported by Illinois State Representative Dwight Kay (R-Glen Carbon).

“Today, the Illinois House of Representatives finally came together to pass a real concealed carry bill in Illinois. It is fair to say that Illinois is now moving towards recognizing our Constitutional rights. This is a major step forward for concealed carry to become a reality,” said Rep. Dwight Kay. “I am a staunch supporter of our 2nd Amendment rights which is why I supported this legislation. Chicago politicians blatantly disregarded our Constitutional rights for years and it is a relief to finally see Illinois move towards recognizing our 2nd Amendment Rights.”

Senate Bill 2193 establishes guidelines to allow law-abiding citizens the right to conceal and carry a firearm and preempts local governments from regulating firearms. The five year license will be issued after 16 hours of training, including a live fire exercise, and a $150 fee. There are also background checks to keep guns out of the hands of criminals. The concealed carry legislation approved by the House has been through numerous negotiations this year and in previous General Assemblies. Illinois is the only state in the nation without some form of concealed carry law on the books. Senate Bill 2193 was approved by the Illinois House 85Y-30N-1P and awaits approval in the Senate.riv

