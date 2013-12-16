On Thursday, December 12th Senior Services Plus presented at the Annual Illinois Governors Conference on Aging & Disability on “Redefining the Local Senior Center”.

Senior Services Plus presented on developing a model for serving seniors and “Baby Boomers”. Senior Services Plus developed their model after: assessing needs and researching trends within the communities they serve; then developing community partnerships to deliver these services to seniors throughout the St. Louis area.

Their presentation also talked about: diversify revenue streams for non-profits, and a “how to” build a successful senior Health & Wellness program.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Being able to network with other service providers and share information about what’s working is always a great opportunity for agencies like our self, but being recognized as a leader in aging and being able to present ideas to others in our industry is an honor.” said John Becker Executive Director of Senior Services Plus.

The Illinois Governors Conference on Aging & Disabilities is held annually by the Illinois Department on Aging. The conference is attended by hundreds of organizations from around Illinois that provide resources or services to seniors.

Senior Services Plus is a non-profit agency that provides aging resources and services to the St. Louis area. They operate a independent senior center in Alton, IL. For more information on Senior Services Plus you can go to www.seniorservicesplus.org or call (618) 465-3298.

More like this: