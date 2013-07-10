On the last day Illinois was required by federal court to enact a concealed carry law, the Illinois General Assembly voted to override Governor Quinn’s amendatory veto of House Bill 183. Illinois State Representative Dwight Kay (R-Glen Carbon) voted to override the Governor’s veto of concealed carry.



“The courts reaffirmed our Second Amendment rights by requiring Illinois to enact concealed carry, I am proud to honor our Constitution with my vote to override the Governor’s veto,” said Rep. Dwight Kay. “My office has received thousands of e-mails and phone calls from Illinois residents in support of concealed carry, I am happy to report Illinois now recognizes our constitutional right to carry.”



Illinois will become the 50th state in the nation to have some form of concealed carry law. In the meantime, the State of Illinois will be implementing the new law to allow law-abiding gun owners to apply for a concealed carry permit.

