The Illinois Gaming Board (IGB) considered a number of regulatory matters today during its regularly scheduled meeting.

IGB Administrator Marcus D. Fruchter reminded Illinois sports wagering, video gaming and casino gambling operators of their obligations not to directly market or advertise to minors.

“The IGB is committed to maintaining the safety and integrity of Illinois gaming and recognizes that issues of underage gambling and gambling advertising that may target young people are matters of public concern,” said Administrator Fruchter. “Just as we are focused on these issues, we encourage and expect all Illinois operators to remain similarly steadfast, mindful, vigilant, and compliant.”

In addition, Administrator Fruchter reminded Illinoisans of the importance of only wagering with legal and approved Illinois casino, video gaming and sports wagering operators, as illegal and unlicensed operators do not undergo strict IGB suitability reviews and background investigations, do not maintain age verification requirements to protect minors, and do not maintain controls to prevent money-laundering and other crimes. To see if an operator is approved to legally operate, visit the Illinois Gaming Board’s website.

Administrator Fruchter also said that the IGB is continuing to accept public comment on potential changes to the video gaming licensing process. All comments can be submitted to IGB.RuleComments@illinois.gov until 5 p.m. on April 30, 2024.

At the meeting, the Board also took many other regulatory actions including the following:

For video gaming, the IGB approved licenses for:

o One supplier

o Three terminal operators

o 123 video gaming locations

o 37 terminal handlers

o Four technicians

The IGB denied video gaming licenses for:

o Four video gaming location applicants

Additionally, in video gaming, the IGB:

o Denied one request for hearing

o Rescinded one terminal handler denial

Article continues after sponsor message

o Non-renewed five location establishment licenses

For casinos, the IGB approved:

o Nine casino Key Person applicants

o Two suppliers

o Three Level 1 licensees

o 76 Level 2 casino occupational licenses

o 86 Level 3 casino occupational licenses

For sports wagering, the IGB approved:

o Two Management Services Provider licenses, for Crown IL Gaming and Northside Crown Gaming, LLC

o One Master Sports Wagering License for Northside Crown Gaming, LLC

o 43 sports wagering key persons

o 111 Level 2 sports wagering occupational licenses

Additionally, the IGB:

o Denied one level 2 applicant

o Issued one final Board Order

The IGB will conduct its next scheduled regular meeting on June 6, 2024.

Illinois is home to 15 casinos, 14 approved sportsbooks, 13 which are operating, and a network of more than 8,500 licensed video gaming establishments.

Anyone who believes they or a loved one has a gambling problem should visit the IGB website for information about the Self-Exclusion Program and Are You Really Winning - Illinois Helpline (helplineil.org) for information about the Illinois Department of Human Services Division of Substance Use Prevention and Recovery Program. Problem gambling counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 800-GAMBLER (800-426-2537) or by texting GAMB to 833234.

More like this: