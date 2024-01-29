MURPHYSBORO – U.S. Representative Mike Bost (IL-12) today announced that his 2024 re-election campaign has been endorsed by the Illinois Fraternal Order of Police State Lodge.

“The men and women of law enforcement have always known they can count on Mike Bost for his unwavering support. Mike has always had our backs, even when many other elected officials abandoned us,” said Chris Southwood, Illinois FOP State Lodge President. “He has supported bills to give law enforcement officers better pay and benefits in our dangerous but vital profession. The Illinois FOP State Lodge gives Mike Bost our sincere and hearty endorsement."

“I have never wavered in my support for our law enforcement officers, especially now when woke liberals in Illinois and Washington, D.C. continue to demonize them with an anti-police agenda,” said Bost. “I would like to thank the Illinois Fraternal Order of Police State Lodge for putting their confidence in my re-election. I’ll always Back the Blue in Congress and will never stop defending the brave men and women who protect and serve our communities.”

