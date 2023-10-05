SPRINGFIELD —Illinois Environmental Protection Agency (Illinois EPA) Director John J. Kim today announced $750,000 in funding through the release of a Section 604(b) Water Quality Management Program Grant Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO). This grant program is used to implement the Illinois Water Quality Management Program and Illinois’ Nonpoint Source Management Program through water quality projects and activities. The NOFO has been posted at https://il.amplifund.com/Public/Opportunities/Details/d08c9b29-bf05-4432-8dda-3e8f2b0d1787.

Grant funds under this program can be used to determine the nature, extent and causes of point and nonpoint source water pollution, develop watershed-based plans, and develop technical and administrative tools to support development and implementation of water pollution control projects and programs. In addition, projects can develop designs for best management practices to address water quality problems, implement administrative water pollution controls, and educate the public about the impact and importance of water pollution control.

“These Section 604(b) Grants will provide financial resources to Areawide Planning Agencies and other entities committed to water quality management planning in Illinois to protect Illinois’ water resources,” said Director Kim.

Illinois EPA receives federal funds from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency through the Clean Water Act to implement the Section 604(b) Grant Program. The $750,000 in funding is anticipated to fund three (3) to five (5) awards. There is no maximum or minimum total project cost; however, past projects have ranged from approximately $50,000 to $350,000. These grants are available to Areawide Planning Agencies and any entity proposing a project with water quality benefits that fulfills part of the applicant’s organizational charter.

Additional information can be found at on Illinois EPA’s Water Quality Management Planning Grants webpage. Applications for the Section 604(b) Grant Program will be accepted October 3, 2023 through 12:00 PM (CST) on November 15, 2023. Applicants must apply through the Grant Accountability and Transparency Act Grantee Portal.

