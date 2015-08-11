MADISON - Brandon Booher and Ray Drew took the wins in Top Alcohol Dragster and Top Alcohol Funny Car for the NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, North Central Division NAPA Auto Parts All American Hot Rod Showdown powered by Life on the Line Film at Gateway Motorsports Park.

Brandon Booher, of Urbana, Ill., scored his 5th regional/divisional event win beating Megan Meyer, Spring Hill, Kan. in the final with a lap of 5.481 seconds at 268.22 mph to Meyer’s 5.496, 264.03. Meyer made her competition debut here and made three good, consistent runs during eliminations, but Booher had a small advantage at the green and opened the gap over the first half of the track to take the win in Top Alcohol Dragster in his eighth final round.

Ray Drew, Hales Corners, Wis., picked up his second Top Alcohol Funny Car win outrunning Kirk Williams, Glenwood, Iowa, at 5.679, 253.22 in the final. Drew had a great light, went right down the groove to take the win while Williams launched his car and struggled to make it through the lane. Drew had his first win last year, at the Division 3 opener at Indianapolis

In Comp Eliminator Craig Bourgeois, Metarie, La., had a great light, but his car headed out toward the wall and he struggled trying to get it back in the groove. Meanwhile, Robert Bailey, Wabash, Ind. made his full pass in 6.727 seconds, at 183.87 mph, to break a long winning dry spell and grab his first divisional Comp Eliminator trophy since 2007. It's his fourth, in 16 final round appearances.

In Stock Eliminator it was the first-ever divisional final round for both drivers, ensuring a first-time winner. Tommy Pettigrew, Gallatin, Tenn., led at the light, as Tim Tosto, Wentzville, Mo., was late and Pettigrew earned his first-ever Stock trophy by a couple car lengths.

In other racing events: Devin Isenhower, Lebanon, in his first-ever divisional final round, put together a nice 0.010 package to win the Super Comp; Drew Skillman, Greenwood, Ind., had a nice light, and a nice run to earn his sixth divisional win and his second in Super Stock; in Super Gas Steve Theodor, Columbus, Ohio, ran his tally up to six divisional wins; and Bob Schmidt, Grove City, Ohio, earned his second Super Street win in his second final round

In Top Dragster Mark Jones, Marrero, La., won the battle at the starting line, but took too much stripe and Tim Paap, Charleston, Ill, grabbed his first-ever trophy in his first-ever final round. In Top Sportsman Jeffrey Barker, Kathleen, Ga., nabbed his 16th victory, in 22 final rounds, continuing the domination he showed with three straight wins in Division 2 to open the 2015 season.

The following are Saturday's final results from the NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, North Central Division NAPA Auto Parts Presents All American Hot Rod Showdown Powered by Life on the Line Film:

TOP ALCOHOL DRAGSTER:

ROUND 1

7) Marty Thacker, Robinson, Ill., 5.502, 264.13 def. 2) Randy Meyer, Spring Hill, Kan., 5.513, 269.78; 5) Brandon Booher, Urbana, Ill., 5.427, 266.95 def. 4) Tripp Tatum, Germantown, Md., 5.479, 270.97; 6) Megan Meyer, Spring Hill, Kan., 5.443, 261.83 def. 3) Robin Samsel, Marion, Ind., 5.583, 265.59; 1) Mia Tedesco, Pittsburg, Pa., 5.400, 272.50 def. 8) Gary Cooper, Wichita, Kan., 5.417, 262.69

SEMI FINALS

Meyer, 5.486, 228.23 def. Thacker, 5.536, 260.36; Booher, 5.424, 266.79 def. Tedesco, 17.316, 42.49

FINAL

Booher, 5.418, 268.22 def. M. Meyer, 5.496, 264.03.

TOP ALCOHOL DRAGSTER

Brandon Booher, Urbana, Ill., 5.418, 268.22 def. Megan Meyer, Spring Hill, Kan., 5.496, 264.03.

TOP ALCOHOL FUNNY CAR:

ROUND 1

1) Steve Harker, Gainesville, Ga., '15 Camaro, 5.978, 253.75 def. 8) Steve Franke, Indianapolis, Ind., '04 Camaro, 7.249, 165.94; 7) Ro Yale, Bellaire, Texas, '96 Daytona, 5.753, 252.61 def. 2) Andy Bohl, Racine, Wis., '08 Mustang, 5.842, 254.81; 6) Ray Drew, Hales Corners, Wis., '14 Mustang, 5.715, 252.00 def. 3) Mark Billington, Prosper, Texas, '05 Monte Carlo, 5.809, 249.81; 4) Kirk Williams, Glenwood, Iowa, '04 Firebird, 5.745, 249.16 def. 5) Lance Van Hauen, Reinbeck, Iowa, '15 Camaro, 7.930, 182.67

SEMI FINALS

Drew, 5.684, 252.33 def. Yale, broke; Williams, 5.710, 249.95 def. Harker, 5.751, 258.02

FINAL

Ray Drew, Hales Corners, Wis., '14 Mustang, 5.679, 253.52 def. Kirk Williams, Glenwood, Iowa, '04 Firebird, 14.228, 69.27.

COMP ELIMINATOR

Robert Bailey, Wabash, Ind., dragster, A/ED, 6.727, 183.87 def. Craig Bourgeois, Metarie, La., dragster, B/ND, 7.600, 135.62.

SUPER STOCK

Drew Skillman, Greenwood, Ind., '10 Mustang, FSS/E, 9.007, 141.33 def. Larry Hodge, La Place, Ill., '86 Monte Carlo, SS/KA, 10.325, 127.04.

STOCK ELIMINATOR

Tommy Pettigrew, Gallatin, Tenn., '77 Firebird, K/SA, 11.817, 111.54 def. Tim Tosto, Wentzville, Mo., '69 Camaro, B/S, 10.635, 125.76.

SUPER COMP

Devin Isenhower, Lebanon, Ind., dragster, 8.907, 166.62 def. Ryan Richardson, Greenbrier, Tenn., dragster, 8.908, 167.07.

SUPER GAS

Steve Theodor, Columbus, Ohio, '63 Corvette, 9.883, 158.99 def. Jeremy Siffring, Arlington, Neb., '03 Corvette, 9.865, 159.99.

SUPER STREET

Bob Schmidt, Grove City, Ohio, '67 Chevy II, 11.313, 102.45 def. Michelle Furr, Galax, Va., '68 Camaro, 11.416, 111.44.

TOP DRAGSTER

Tim Paap, Charleston, Ill., dragster, 6.379, 201.64 def. Mark Jones, Marrero, La., dragster, 6.352, 209.10.

TOP SPORTSMAN

Jeffrey Barker, Kathleen, Ga., '06 Cobalt, 6.681, 200.32 def. Marco Abruzzi, Warren, Ohio, '68 Camaro, 7.011, 197.08.

