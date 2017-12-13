JOLIET - Tuesday, December 12, The Illinois Department of Veterans Affairs (IDVA) named Mr. John (Jack) Picciolo as recipient of the Illinois Veterans’ Patriotic Volunteer and Appreciation Award for the First Quarter, Fiscal Year 2018. The Illinois Veterans’ Patriotic Volunteer and Appreciation Award high-lights and honors the work of Illinois veterans whose contributions in service to the veteran community and their local communities are truly above and beyond. Nominees are evaluated on the basis of their leadership, dedication, innovation, and impact in serving these communities. Award recipients are those whose efforts add to the powerful narrative that veterans are dedicated, Life-long servants whose efforts benefit all of Illinois veteran communities.

Mr. Picciolo served in the United States Army from April 1964 – April 1965 during the Vietnam War. He earned the Vietnam Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal and Sharpshooter Medal during his service. Mr. Picciolo completed a tour in Vietnam and has since been volunteering and assisting Veterans to successfully improve their quality of life. He has served as the Chairman of the board for the Will County Veterans Assistance Commission, ensuring effective Veteran care in Will County.

Mr. Picciolo has many accomplishments, including being instrumental in assisting Will County declare an end to Veteran homelessness. Because of his efforts, Will County has recently been named the 50th community in the country to end Veteran homelessness. He has worked diligently to house the homeless veteran population, whether it is getting a veteran out of his car and into a safe shelter or out of a homeless shelter and into affordable, permanent housing.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Mr. Picciolo has gone above and beyond for our Illinois Veterans,” said Director Erica Jeffries of the Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs. “His care and concern for our Illinois Heroes is amazing. He not only assists with housing, but follows up with each one to encourage self-sufficiently,” added Jeffries.

The Award was presented to Mr. Picciolo by Harry Sawyer, Assistant Director of the Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs today at the Will County Board Room in Joliet, Illinois. Mr. Sawyer presented him a proclamation from Governor Bruce Rauner.

The Illinois Veterans’ Patriotic Volunteer and Appreciation Award will be awarded quarterly from the nominations received. The veteran of the year will be selected from the four individuals awarded the veteran’s Patriotic Volunteer and Appreciation Award. The Veteran selected will be honored at the Illinois State Fair in Springfield, Illinois in August of each year.

More like this: