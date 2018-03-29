The Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs (IDVA) is honoring a Peoria businessman for replacing a disabled veterans’ leaky roof, free of charge.

Tim Garrison, who owns River City Roofing, received the Illinois Veterans’ Business Appreciation Award during a ceremony at the University of Illinois in Springfield today. He and his crew joined forces to replace the veteran’s roof in November 2017, after an IDVA Veterans Service Officer reached out for assistance.

Garrison says serving giving back to a veteran in need was the right thing to do.

“With all the negative reporting we see towards our flag, traditions, soldiers, and our country, it’s important to show our children, employees, and customers, that we respect our great country, and wholeheartedly support the men and women that give us the freedoms we have today,” Garrison said. “Far too many of our Veterans are struggling to make ends meet. That’s something every civilian should take a stand to, and give back to these brave individuals in whatever way they can.”

IDVA Director Erica Jeffries applauds Garrison on receiving the Business Appreciation Award, saying he and his team demonstrated true leadership and set the example for serving Illinois veterans.

“Mr. Garrison and his crew have gone above and beyond the call of duty! He and his company are very worthy of this notable award,” Jeffries said.

The Illinois Veterans’ Business Appreciation Award highlights the work of Illinois businesses that serve and make contributions to the veteran community. Nominees are evaluated based on their leadership, dedication, innovation, and impact in serving these communities. Award recipients are those whose efforts add to the powerful narrative that veterans are dedicated, life-long servants whose sacrifice benefits everyone in Illinois.

The Illinois Veterans’ Business and Appreciation Award is awarded quarterly. Winners will be eligible to receive the Business of the Year Award and honored at the Illinois State Fair in Springfield, Illinois in August.

