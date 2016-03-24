NAPERVILLE - Today The Illinois Department of Veterans Affairs (IDVA) honored women veterans who have fought bravely for our country at an event today in Naperville.

“This event is one small way for us to say thank you and to salute the women who have served our country,” said Director Erica Jeffries. “Our hope is that they enjoyed networking while receiving substantive material that can help with employment, entrepreneurship, resume building and more.”

The event celebrated the many achievement of women veterans including Lt. Col Sheila Perry, the keynote speaker. The event also included a benefits fair, highlighting the many services offered to the women veterans present: Benefits Assistance, Veteran Service Officers, Veteran Employment Specialists, Veteran Entrepreneurship Resources Veteran Case Managers, Resume Review by Veteran Employment Specialist and State Hiring Opportunities. Additionally, they could have their DD form 214 (discharge papers), to have them certified by the IDVA.

The event was free and open to all women veterans. To learn more about the Illinois Department of Veterans Affairs, please go to our website www.illinois.gov/veterans.

