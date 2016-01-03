Illinois Department of Transportation closure list for region
District 8
US-67 in Alton at IL-100 Broadway is closed due to flooding.
Il-3 at Nine Mile Creek (13.5 miles South of Red Bud) between Mimosa Dr. and Dew Drop Rd is closed due to water over roadway.
IL 100 is closed between US-67 and IL-16 due to flooding. (Calhoun/Madison County)
Brussels Ferry is closed due to flooding of Rt-100. (Calhoun County)
IL-3 at the Truck By-Pass in Randolph Co. is closed due to the rising Mississippi River.
IL-3 closed from the Randolph/Jackson County line to Chester, IL due to flooding.
SB US-67 from Clark Bridge to IL-143 closed due to flooding. (Madison County)
Kaskaskia Street in front of the Menard Prison closed due to flooding. (Randolph County)
IL-155 is closed at Prairie Du Rocher due to flooding. (Randolph County)
IL-100 at RT-96 junction closed due to flooding. (Calhoun County)
IL-3 is closed from County Highway 2 to the Cove Levy Gate due to flooding. (Randolph County)
IL-3 is closed at East Broadway Street in Alton due to the levy district closing the flood gates. (Madison County)
Il-100 in Alton to pearl is closed through traffic. due to flooding
IL-3 is closed at IL-100 due to flooding.
Il-143 is closed between I-255 & Wesley due to flooding
