SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today announced the 2018 Third Quarterly Report of Nursing Home Violators is now posted on IDPH’s website. The report contains additional information about the violations.

The facilities listed below were cited with type “A” violations of the Nursing Home Care Act and processed between July-September 2018. An “A” violation pertains to a condition in which there is a substantial probability that death or serious mental or physical harm will result, or has resulted.

Bement Health Care Center, a 60-bed skilled care facility located in Bement, failed to keep a resident safe while being transported in the facility’s van. The resident fell from the van while in a wheelchair and suffered broken bones, cuts, and a head injury. The facility was fined $25,000.

Champaign Urban Nursing and Rehab, a 213-bed skilled care facility located in Savory, failed to provide special dietary needs to a resident who ultimately died from choking on food. The facility was fine $25,000 for this incident.

Grove at the Lake, a 244-bed skilled care facility located in Zion, failed to supervise a resident with a known history of choking. The resident choked, required cardio pulmonary resuscitation, and was subsequently hospitalized with a tracheostomy and a gastronomy tube. The facility was fined $25,000.

Presence Cor Mariae Center, a 134-bed skilled and shelter care facility in Rockford, failed to ensure a resident was transferred safely using a sling with a mechanical lift. The resident partially fell out of the sling and suffered a head injury and spinal fractures. The facility was fined $25,000 for this “A” violation.

River North Bradley, a 120-bed skilled and intermediate care facility in Bradley, failed to follow a physician’s order for wound care for a resident and notify the physician when the wound got worse, resulting in the hospitalization of the resident. The facility was fined $25,000 for this “A” violation.

