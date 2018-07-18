SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today announced the 2018 Second Quarterly Report of Nursing Home Violators is now posted on IDPH’s website. The report contains additional information about the violations.

The facilities listed below were cited with type “AA” or “A” violations of the Nursing Home Care Act and processed between April-June 2018. An “AA” violation is cited when there is a condition or occurrence at the facility that proximately caused a resident’s death. An “A” violation pertains to a condition in which there is a substantial probability that death or serious mental or physical harm will result, or has resulted.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

The following facilities were cited with “AA” violations and fined $50,000.

The following facilities were cited for “A” violations and fined $25,000. (except where noted *)

More like this:

Dec 26, 2023 - Drive-Thru Holiday Lights Display Now Open At Gillespie Health & Rehab Center 

Oct 19, 2023 - Gillespie Health & Rehab Center Hosts Annual "Trunk-or-Treat On Tuesday, Oct. 31

Oct 27, 2023 - Trunk-or-Treat at Gillespie Health & Rehab Center Brings Community to Residents

Jan 8, 2024 - Free Heart Health Month Community Presentation Being Offered in February  

Dec 31, 2023 - OSF Saint Anthony’s Announces Inaugural Mission Partner of the Year  

 