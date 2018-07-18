Illinois Department of Public Health releases list of nursing home violations for the second quarter of 2018
SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today announced the 2018 Second Quarterly Report of Nursing Home Violators is now posted on IDPH’s website. The report contains additional information about the violations.
The facilities listed below were cited with type “AA” or “A” violations of the Nursing Home Care Act and processed between April-June 2018. An “AA” violation is cited when there is a condition or occurrence at the facility that proximately caused a resident’s death. An “A” violation pertains to a condition in which there is a substantial probability that death or serious mental or physical harm will result, or has resulted.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
The following facilities were cited with “AA” violations and fined $50,000.
- Aledo Rehab and Health Care Center is an 80-bed skilled care facility located in Aledo.
- Christian Nursing Home is a 124-bed skilled care facility located in Lincoln.
- Helia Healthcare of Champaign is a 118-bed skilled care facility located in Champaign.
The following facilities were cited for “A” violations and fined $25,000. (except where noted *)
- Accolade Healthcare of Pontiac is a 97-bed skilled and intermediate care facility located in Pontiac.
- Aperion Care Capitol is a 251-bed skilled care facility located in Springfield.
- Aperion Care Morton Villa is a 106-bed skilled care facility located in Morton.
- Bria of Westmont is a 215-bed skilled care facility located in Westmont. *The facility was also cited with a “B” violation and an additional $2,200 fine.
- Bridge Care Suites is a 75-bed skilled care facility located in Springfield.
- Bridgeway Senior Living is a 226-bed skilled care facility located in Bensenville.
- Brookdale Plaza Lisle is an 82-bed skilled and shelter care facility located in Lisle.
- Country Health is an 89-bed skilled care facility located in Gifford.
- Covenant Health Care Center Batavia is a 99-bed skilled care facility located in Batavia.
- Fair Oaks Rehab and Health Care Center is a 78-bed skilled care facility located in South Beloit.
- Friendship Skilled Nursing and Rehab is a 49-bed skilled care facility located in Carlinville.
- Glenlake Terrace Nursing and Rehab is a 271-bed skilled and intermediate care facility located in Waukegan.
- Gleview Terrace is a 314-bed skilled care facility located in Glenview.
- Golfview Developmental Center is a 135-bed intermediate care facility for the developmentally disabled located in Des Plains. (*$12,500 fine)
- Heartland of Decatur is a 117-bed skilled care facility located in Decatur.
- Heartland of Normal is a 116-bed skilled care facility located in Normal.
- Heddington Oaks is a 214-bed skilled care facility located in Peoria.
- Helia Healthcare of Champaign is a 118-bed skilled care facility located in Champaign.
- Helia Healthcare of Olney is a 118-bed skilled care facility located in Olney.
- Heritage Health-Staunton is a 90-bed skilled care facility located in Staunton. *The facility was also cited with a “B” violation and an additional $2,200 fine.
- Jennings Terrace is a 163-bed skilled, intermediate, and shelter care facility located in Aurora.
- Jerseyville Nursing and Rehab is a 111-bed skilled care facility located in Jerseyville. *The facility was cited with two “A” violations for a total fine of $50,000.
- Lexington of Streamwood is a 214-bed skilled care facility located in Streamwood.
- Meadowbrook Manor Naperville is a 245-bed skilled care facility located in Naperville.
- Moorings of Arlington Heights is a 160-bed skilled, intermediate, and shelter care facility located in Arlington Heights.
- Niles Nursing & Rehab Center is a 304-bed skilled care facility located in Niles.
- Parc at Joliet is a 203-bed skilled care facility located in Joliet.
- Rosewood Care Center of Moline is a 120-bed skilled care facility located in Moline. *The facility was also cited with a “B” violation and an additional $2,200 fine.
- South Elgin Rehab and Health Care Center is a 90-bed skilled and intermediate care facility located in Elgin.
- Warren Barr Lincolnshire is a 144-bed skilled care facility located in Lincolnshire.
- West Suburban Nursing and Rehab is a 259-bed skilled care facility located in Bloomingdale.
- Winchester House is a 224-bed skilled care facility located in Libertyville.
- Windsor Estates Nursing and Rehab is a 200-bed skilled care facility located in Country Club Hills.
More like this: