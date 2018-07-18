SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today announced the 2018 Second Quarterly Report of Nursing Home Violators is now posted on IDPH’s website. The report contains additional information about the violations.

The facilities listed below were cited with type “AA” or “A” violations of the Nursing Home Care Act and processed between April-June 2018. An “AA” violation is cited when there is a condition or occurrence at the facility that proximately caused a resident’s death. An “A” violation pertains to a condition in which there is a substantial probability that death or serious mental or physical harm will result, or has resulted.

The following facilities were cited with “AA” violations and fined $50,000.

Aledo Rehab and Health Care Center is an 80-bed skilled care facility located in Aledo.

Christian Nursing Home is a 124-bed skilled care facility located in Lincoln.

Helia Healthcare of Champaign is a 118-bed skilled care facility located in Champaign.

The following facilities were cited for “A” violations and fined $25,000. (except where noted *)

