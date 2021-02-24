SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Labor (IDOL) will be moving its Springfield office to the Lincoln Tower Plaza office building at 524 S. Second Street. The department’s offices will be located on the fourth floor.

The move is expected to be completed by the end of March. All Springfield-based employees will make the move to the new location from their current office at 900 S. Spring Street. The new rental contract will provide increased space – including space for needed training facilities and office space for future growth -- at a lower cost than the previous contract.

“Our new office setting will serve our employees and the public well. The building is located near the Capitol and close to other government offices that the department regularly works with,” said IDOL Director Michael Kleinik.

All Springfield phone numbers for the Illinois Department of Labor will remain the same after the move. For more information about IDOL, please visit the department’s website: https://www2.illinois.gov/idol/Pages/default.aspx

