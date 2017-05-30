SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois Department of Labor (IDOL) announces that updated prevailing wage rates are now available. To view rates, click here. These rates are effective for work performed on public works projects on or after Monday, June 5, 2017.

According to the Prevailing Wage Act (820 ILCS 130/0.01-12), contractors and subcontractors are required to pay laborers, workers, and mechanics employed on public works projects no less than the general prevailing rate of wages for work of similar character in the locality where the work is performed.

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

For more information about the Illinois Department of Labor, visit the website at labor.illinois.gov. IDOL can also be found on Facebook at Facebook.com/ILDeptofLabor or on Twitter @ILDeptofLabor.

More like this:

4 days ago - Attorney General Raoul Sues Alternative Retail Electric Supplier For Deceptive And Unfair Marketing Practices

Sep 27, 2023 - Giannoulias Recommends Increasing Requirement For Drive Tests From 75 To 79

2 days ago - Durbin Presses Airlines On How They Plan To Address Flight Delays

Sep 14, 2023 - Illinois Payroll Jobs Stable, Unemployment Rate Up Minimally in August

May 30, 2023 - New Residential Electric Rate For City of Wood River Set By Ameren Illinois

 