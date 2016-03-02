PEORIA — To promote safety in the workplace, Illinois Department of Labor (IDOL) Director Hugo Chaviano joined employers and employees at the 25th Annual Downstate Illinois Occupational Safety and Health (DIOSH) Day Conference. Illinois OSHA, along with many industry groups, sponsored this event to provide expert occupational safety and health management resources for employers of all sizes and industries.

“It is great to see so many workers and business owners come out to learn from each other about workplace safety,” said IDOL Director Chaviano. “Ensuring the wellbeing of individuals on the job is not just critical for Illinoisans and their families, but also for the economy at large. The creativity and innovation on display here is exactly what we need to encourage a healthy workforce in our state.”

“The health and safety of our workers should always be a top priority,” said Governor Bruce Rauner. “We need to balance worker safety while creating a business climate where companies like the ones at DIOSH Day can compete and flourish.”

The conference offered breakout sessions and networking opportunities with speakers and vendors from industry, higher education and regulatory agencies. It was a venue to learn about best practices and ask questions of peers and compliance agents about how standards are practically applied. Illinois OSHA, a division within IDOL, was available to answer questions and sign up businesses for its On-Site Safety & Health Consultation Program, which offers free, confidential safety assistance to small to medium size employers of 500 or less.

For the past five years at DIOSH Day, IDOL has also presented the Governor’s Safety Award to a person who has made significant contributions to safety and health training or research that have had lasting impact for workers. This year’s award recipient is John Brunner, who is the health and safety manager at Essentra Specialty Tapes in Forest Park, IL.

For more information about the Illinois Department of Labor, visit the website at labor.illinois.gov. You can also find IDOL on Facebook at Facebook.com/ILDeptofLabor or follow on Twitter @ILDeptofLabor.

