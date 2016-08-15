SPRINGFIELD—August 16, 2016. In honor of Agriculture Day at the Illinois State Fair, the Illinois Department of Labor invites the public to participate in an interactive, live tractor and lawnmower rollover rescue demonstration.

The Department has partnered with the U.S. Department of Labor Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) and the Illinois Fire Service Institute to educate and engage the public on the following:

Total economic output generated by the Illinois agricultural sector: 9.56% $19.6 billion generated annually by Illinois’ agricultural commodities 97% of Illinois’ agricultural industry made up by family farms Tractor rollovers are the number one cause of farm fatalities From 2005 to 2015, more than one-third of farm-related fatalities (91 of 254) in Illinois resulted from tractor rollovers.

“The use of seatbelt and roll-over protective structures (ROPS) and avoiding steep inclines can significantly reduce the number of tractor rollover injuries,” highlighted IDOL Director Hugo Chaviano. “To prevent more farm accidents, it’s important for us to raise safety awareness and offer training resources.”

“OSHA is working hard to change the ‘it won’t happen to me’ mindset. Roll-Over injuries and deaths can be prevented if employers follow proper safety procedures.” said Thomas Bielema, OSHA Area Director in Peoria. “Through education, visual aids, websites, and other means of communication, we will continue to work to improve awareness of these hazards and the safety and health of workers using tractors and mowers in Illinois. We are committed to preventing the injuries and deaths that have been too frequent in recent years.”

“We are excited to join the Illinois Department of Labor this year at the State Fair,” said David Newcomb, Ag Rescue Program Manager at the Illinois Fire Service Institute. “We hope everyone joins us in honoring Agriculture Day and directly sees a tractor and lawnmower rollover rescue demo.”

Throughout the State Fair from 10AM to 6PM each day, there will be a demonstration about every 20 minutes.

For more information about the Illinois Department of Labor, visit our website at labor.illinois.gov.

