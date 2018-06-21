ROCK ISLAND – The Illinois Department of Human Rights (IDHR), in partnership with Western Illinois University and the Chicago Minority Supplier Development Council Leaders, is recognizing those who go above the call of duty to improve the quality of life for immigrants in the Quad Cities area.

During a ceremony at the Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center in Rock Island, Illinois, IDHR Director Janice Glenn presented Dream awards to Bob and Blenda Ontiveros, the Quad Cities Alliance for Immigrates and Refugees, the Greater Quad Cities Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, and World Relief, Moline.

"Illinois diversity makes us stronger and more connected as a state," said IDHR Director Janice Glenn. "Today we celebrate those who embody the American spirit and work to ensure that everyone can achieve the American dream. Each of our honorees has made it a priority to ensure that immigrants have the opportunity to achieve the life they came to Illinois to pursue. Immigrant Heritage Month gives us all an opportunity to explore our own heritage and celebrate the shared diversity that forms the unique story of Illinois."

The recognition comes during Immigrant Heritage Month, where we celebrate the impact that immigrants have made on the country's economy and culture.

Lt. Governor Evelyn Sanguinetti was the keynote speaker at the ceremony in Rock Island. She shared her story about growing up, how her parents fought for her to have the opportunity to achieve her dreams and how she utilized her heritage to accomplish those dreams.

"As our nation's first Latina lieutenant governor and the daughter of immigrant parents -- my mother a refugee from Fidel Castro's Cuba and my father an immigrant from Ecuador -- I'm proud of Illinois' rich cultural diversity and heritage. It's what makes us special," said Lt. Governor Evelyn Sanguinetti. "We are a country of immigrants. Our ancestors came to America for freedom and opportunities. This month, I urge everyone to reflect on the values that make us the greatest nation on Earth."

This event is part of IDHR's 2018 Fairness and Equality Campaign in honor of the Illinois Bicentennial. As part of the campaign, IDHR is asking 200 municipalities across Illinois to pledge their support for the Department's core values of fairness, equality, inclusion and non-discrimination. For more information about IDHR's Fairness and Equality Campaign you can contact IDHR at IDHR.Webmail@illinois.gov. Units of local government interested in the campaign can submit an online interest form at www.surveymonkey.com/r/FairEqual.

The Illinois Bicentennial is a yearlong celebration of what has been BORN, BUILT & GROWN in the state and a reminder of why we are #IllinoisProud. Citizens are encouraged to participate in the celebration by visiting www.illinois200.com and using the hashtag #IllinoisProud. If you have an event that celebrates Illinois between now and December 3, 2018, you can apply for endorsement to become an official part of Illinois Bicentennial by visiting the PARTICIPATE page at www.illinois200.com

