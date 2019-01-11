Illinois Department of Commerce announces grant recipients
SPRINGFIELD - The Illinois Department of Commerce & Economic Opportunity (DCEO) today announced the recipients of the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) for Housing. Thirteen projects across the state were approved for funding totaling $6 million. These grants will help low-to-moderate income communities improve housing, and rehabilitate and retrofit residential properties. Grants provide residents with safe and sanitary living conditions and help to stabilize neighborhoods and affordable housing in communities around the state.
CDBG recipients:
City of Benton
Funding provided - $450,000
City of Charleston
Funding provided - $499,941
Village of Farina
Funding provided - $435,593
City of Flora
Funding provided - $425,077
City of Havana
Funding provided - $500,000
Village of Herrick
Funding provided - $477,360
City of Marseilles
Funding provided - $393,300
City of Martinsville
Funding provided - $499,356
City of Mt. Vernon
Funding provided - $450,000
Village of Royalton
Funding provided - $450,000
City of Sesser
Funding provided - $450,000
Village of West City
Funding provided - $477,360
City of Windsor
Funding provided - $498,654
The CDBG program was established by the federal Housing and Community Development Act of 1974 (Act). Administered nationally by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), DCEO administers the State of Illinois CDBG – Small Cities Program. State-administered funds are available to assist Illinois communities to meet their greatest economic and community development needs, with an emphasis upon helping persons of low-to-moderate income. A maximum of $500,000 in grant funds or $45,000 per household is available to improve the homes of low-to-moderate income residents of owner occupied single family housing units.
