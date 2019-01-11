SPRINGFIELD - The Illinois Department of Commerce & Economic Opportunity (DCEO) today announced the recipients of the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) for Housing. Thirteen projects across the state were approved for funding totaling $6 million. These grants will help low-to-moderate income communities improve housing, and rehabilitate and retrofit residential properties. Grants provide residents with safe and sanitary living conditions and help to stabilize neighborhoods and affordable housing in communities around the state.

CDBG recipients:

City of Benton

Funding provided - $450,000

City of Charleston

Funding provided - $499,941

Village of Farina

Funding provided - $435,593

City of Flora

Funding provided - $425,077

City of Havana

Funding provided - $500,000

Village of Herrick

Funding provided - $477,360

City of Marseilles

Funding provided - $393,300

City of Martinsville

Funding provided - $499,356

City of Mt. Vernon

Funding provided - $450,000

Village of Royalton

Funding provided - $450,000

City of Sesser

Funding provided - $450,000

Village of West City

Funding provided - $477,360

City of Windsor

Funding provided - $498,654

The CDBG program was established by the federal Housing and Community Development Act of 1974 (Act). Administered nationally by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), DCEO administers the State of Illinois CDBG – Small Cities Program. State-administered funds are available to assist Illinois communities to meet their greatest economic and community development needs, with an emphasis upon helping persons of low-to-moderate income. A maximum of $500,000 in grant funds or $45,000 per household is available to improve the homes of low-to-moderate income residents of owner occupied single family housing units.

