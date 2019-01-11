Illinois Department of Commerce announces grant recipients Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. SPRINGFIELD - The Illinois Department of Commerce & Economic Opportunity (DCEO) today announced the recipients of the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) for Housing. Thirteen projects across the state were approved for funding totaling $6 million. These grants will help low-to-moderate income communities improve housing, and rehabilitate and retrofit residential properties. Grants provide residents with safe and sanitary living conditions and help to stabilize neighborhoods and affordable housing in communities around the state. CDBG recipients: City of Benton Funding provided - $450,000 City of Charleston Funding provided - $499,941 Village of Farina Funding provided - $435,593 City of Flora Funding provided - $425,077 City of Havana Funding provided - $500,000 Village of Herrick Funding provided - $477,360 Article continues after sponsor message Reach Your Local Community with Us! City of Marseilles Funding provided - $393,300 City of Martinsville Funding provided - $499,356 City of Mt. Vernon Funding provided - $450,000 Village of Royalton Funding provided - $450,000 City of Sesser Funding provided - $450,000 Village of West City Funding provided - $477,360 City of Windsor Funding provided - $498,654 The CDBG program was established by the federal Housing and Community Development Act of 1974 (Act). Administered nationally by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), DCEO administers the State of Illinois CDBG – Small Cities Program. State-administered funds are available to assist Illinois communities to meet their greatest economic and community development needs, with an emphasis upon helping persons of low-to-moderate income. A maximum of $500,000 in grant funds or $45,000 per household is available to improve the homes of low-to-moderate income residents of owner occupied single family housing units. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip