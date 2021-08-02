SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Agriculture (IDOA) today issued the first round of adult use cannabis licenses established under the Cannabis Regulation and Tax Act. The Department issued 32 initial Craft Grow licenses, 28 Infuser licenses, and 9 Transporter licenses. Additional applicants that received a Notice of Award for Craft Grow and Infuser licenses have requested and received an extension from the Department to submit their licensing fee and other documents. The Department will issue those licenses as the applicants submit the required paperwork.

Applicants who received notices of award for craft grow, infuser, or transporter licenses qualify as 83% Social Equity by ownership and 67% identify as nonwhite. The current list of licensees is available on the department’s website.

“As part of the administration’s ongoing work to establish a legal cannabis industry that reflects the diversity of Illinois, the state has created multiple avenues to entry to encourage participation in the industry,” said Senior Advisor to the Governor for Cannabis, Toi Hutchinson. “With the issuance of these first licenses, Illinois is expanding access to people and communities that were previously shut out. We look forward to seeing businesses get off the ground in the months ahead.”

“The Department is proud to issue the first round of adult use cannabis licenses in Illinois,” said Department of Agriculture Director, Jerry Costello. “Issuing these licenses is an important step forward not only for licensees, but also for the success of the Illinois cannabis industry. The Department will continue to partner with its licensees and other state partners to ensure that Illinois remains a national leader not only in safely and efficiently-regulated cannabis production, but also in creating an inclusive industry that looks like Illinois.”

On July 15, 2021, IDOA issued notification to applicants who are eligible to receive one of 213 total licenses: 40 craft grow, 32 infuser, and 141 transporter. Pursuant to the CRTA, the Department will also be issuing up to 60 additional craft grower and up to 60 additional infuser licenses before December 21, 2021. Applicants who previously submitted applications for craft grower and infuser licenses that did not receive a Notice of Award may still be eligible to receive one of these additional licenses and should continue to monitor their emails and this website for additional updates. At this time, the Department is not accepting new applications for those additional licenses.

