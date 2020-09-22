SPRINGFIELD, IL – As another harvest season begins, the Illinois Department of Agriculture reminds all farm workers to stay safe, especially during the upcoming and busy harvest season.

Each year since 1944, the third week of September has been recognized as National Farm Safety and Health Week. Governor Pritzker proclaimed the week of September 20-26, 2020 National Farm Safety and Health Week in Illinois, with the theme “Every Farmer Counts.”

The latest data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows the agriculture sector is still the most dangerous in America. Each year the farming profession sees 574 fatalities, which equals 23 deaths per 100,000 workers.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Dedicating a week each year to highlight farm safety, especially around the busy time of harvest will hopefully bring awareness and save lives,” said Jerry Costello II, Acting Director, Illinois Department of Agriculture. “Farmers don’t often dedicate time to their own safety and health. It is especially important during these unprecedented times for our farming industry to focus on their mental health.”

Each day during National Farm Safety and Health Week, the Illinois Department of Agriculture will highlight emerging issues and important topics on Facebook and Twitter.

• Monday, Sept. 21: Tractor Safety & Rural Roadway Safety

• Tuesday, Sept. 22: Overall Farmer Health

• Wednesday, Sept. 23: Safety & Health for Youth in Agriculture

• Thursday, Sept. 24: Emergency Preparedness in Agriculture

• Friday, Sept. 25: Safety & Health for Women in Agriculture

Follow the Illinois Department of Agriculture on social media for these important updates throughout Farm Safety and Health Week.

More like this: