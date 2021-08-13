SPRINGFIELD – Governor JB Pritzker and Illinois Department of Agriculture (IDOA) Director Jerry Costello II announced today a partnership with the Community Foundation for the Land of Lincoln (CFLL). The CFLL will work with the Illinois State Fair to develop a master plan for year-round use of the Fairgrounds. The partnership was the result of “The Next 10” campaign which the CFLL developed in an effort to identify new opportunities for the Greater Springfield area’s future.

“There are so many people who make our state fairs great, and with this announcement, we honor their legacy by paving an even better path forward for the Springfield fairgrounds for future generations,” said Governor Pritzker. “The Illinois State Fairgrounds are a jewel for the state and an economic engine for the region. And the State of Illinois stands in support of the Springfield community in their efforts to expand what these fairgrounds can become.”

“Today’s announcement is months in the making,” said Director Costello. “Participating in a virtual panel in March with state and national leaders in the fair and expo industry hosted by the Foundation led to further discussions about a shared long-term vision for the Illinois State Fairgrounds. I look forward to this partnership.”

“Reimaging the Illinois State Fairgrounds was a centerpiece of The Next 10 community visioning initiative for the greater Springfield area,” said John Stremsterfer, President and CEO of the Community Foundation for the Land of Lincoln. “Developing a comprehensive strategy for the future of the Fairgrounds, in partnership with the State of Illinois and local citizens will have a positive impact for the Central Illinois region and the entire State of Illinois.”

