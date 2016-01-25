Illinois deer hunters harvest preliminary total of 155,131 deer during 2015-2016 seasons
Deer Hunting Seasons Closed January 17
SPRINGFIELD - Hunters in Illinois harvested a preliminary total of 155,131 deer during all 2015- 16 seasons, which concluded Jan. 17. The total preliminary deer harvest for all seasons of 155,131 compares with a total harvest for all seasons of 145,720 in 2014-15. During this year’s deer seasons, hunters took 46 percent does and 54 percent males.
A breakdown of Illinois deer hunting seasons is as follows:
Archery: Archery deer hunters in Illinois took a preliminary total of 56,732 deer during the archery season (Oct. 1, 2015-Jan. 17, 2016), compared with the archery deer harvest of 56,143 in the 2014-15 archery season.
Youth: Young deer hunters harvested 2,841 deer during the 2015 Illinois Youth Deer Season (Oct. 10- 12, 2015), compared with 2,770 deer in 2014.
Traditional Firearm Season: Hunters took a preliminary total of 86,839 deer during the 2015 Illinois Firearm Deer Season (Nov. 20-22 and Dec. 3-6, 2015), compared with 76,575 taken during the 2014 season.
Muzzleloader: Hunters using muzzleloading rifles harvested 2,375 deer during the 2015 MuzzleloaderOnly Deer Season (Dec. 11-13, 2015), compared with 3,471 in 2014.
Late-Winter Seasons: The 2015-16 Late-Winter Antlerless Only and Special CWD deer seasons concluded on Jan. 17, with a combined preliminary harvest total for both seasons of 6,344 deer, compared with a harvest of 6,761 deer taken during those seasons in 2014-15. Season dates for the Late-Winter and CWD seasons were Dec. 31, 2015-Jan. 3, 2016 and Jan. 15-17, 2016.
With the addition of Kankakee and Kendall counties this year, 14 northern Illinois counties were open to the Special CWD Season, compared to 12 in 2014-15. The Special CWD season is used to assist in slowing the spread of chronic wasting disease in the Illinois deer herd.
Eight fewer counties were open for the Late-Winter Antlerless Season in 2015-16 because they had reached deer population goals. The number of open counties went from 35 in 2014-15 to 27 for 2015-16. Counties that are at or below their individual goal for two consecutive years may be removed from the late-winter season.
The tables below provide a county-by-county summary of preliminary deer harvest results for 2015-16 and harvest results for 2014-15.
