GRANITE CITY – Illinois Central School Bus is hosting a recruiting event on Saturday, June 26, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Coolidge Junior High School Parking Lot in Granite City, IL.

Come out and test drive a school bus and enjoy a hotdog, chips and a drink. Interested drivers will get a chance to get behind the wheel of a bus and take it on a mini-course. Illinois Central School Bus will be conducting on-site interviews, and is offering a $2,000 driver sign-on bonus.

When: Saturday, June 26

Time: 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Where: Coolidge Junior High School Parking Lot

Interested drivers must be 21 or above with a valid driver's license.

For more information, call (618) 797-0700 and ask for Mark, or visit www.driveayellowbus.com to fill out an application.

