SPRINGFIELD – The 2023-2024 Illinois bobcat season concluded Feb. 15 with 370 bobcats harvested by hunters and trappers.

A total of 214 (55%) of bobcats were taken by hunting, while trapping accounted for 156 (40%) of the harvest. 19 (5%) were salvaged by permit holders from circumstances such as roadkill.

Hunters and trappers in Jo Daviess County reported 19 bobcats – the most for any county this year. There were 7,000 bobcat lottery applicants in 2023 and 1,000 permits issued for the season.

The bobcat harvest from the 2022-2023 season was 367, with 16 salvaged.

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources continues to monitor the status of bobcats and will evaluate the program as new data becomes available from ongoing research. Go online for more information about bobcat hunting and trapping in Illinois.

Bobcat Season Summary 2016-2023
YearHuntingTrappingTotal HarvestSalvagePermits Filed
2016884913011141
201715915931840358
201817712930637343
201915115530629335
202019614333922361
202117411629023313
202219816936716383
202321415637019389

