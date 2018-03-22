SPRINGFIELD - Representative Avery Bourne is holding her annual art contest for kindergarten through 8th grade students who live or learn in the district. The contest takes place through the month of March, coinciding with National Youth Art Month. The deadline for entry is fast approaching and Rep. Bourne is reminding all participants to have their entries in by March 30th.

Artwork must be made from any 2-D medium (i.e. pen, marker, etc.) on 8 ½ X 11 paper and should be the sole work of the entrant. The theme of the work should be Illinois Bicentennial. Examples of Illinois Bicentennial themes include but are not limited to: tremendous Illinoisans, beautiful places, wonderful things associated with, and the 200th birthday of our great State. Entrants are asked to write the title of the artwork, their name, grade, and school on the back of their work.

1st, 2nd, and 3rd place winners will be selected for Kindergarten through 4th grade and 5th grade through 8th grade with the winners to be announced on April 5, 2018. The first place winners in each group will have the opportunity to attend a regular session day at the Statehouse on the day that their artwork is presented in the House Chambers. All 1st through 3rd winners in each group will be invited to Rep. Bourne’s District Office in Litchfield for pizza.

“This contest is a great way to recognize the artistic talents of our students and I look forward to seeing the results,” said Bourne. All artwork is to be turned into Representative Bourne’s Office at 207 N. State Street in Litchfield by the deadline. If you have any questions about the contest please call her office at (217)324-5200.

