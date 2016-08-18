SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Central Management Services (CMS) is providing assistance to the State of Louisiana’s flood relief efforts. Yesterday afternoon a volunteer from CMS left to deliver 100,000 sandbags and 45 cots to add to Louisiana’s flood relief response efforts. CMS is also sending two water purification systems which left the Springfield warehouse this morning. The donated items will be used to support temporary housing shelters and flood damage mitigation.

Early Wednesday morning, Louisiana State Surplus put out an urgent request to other states’ surplus agencies, including the Illinois Department of Central Management Services, to assist in any way possible with the extreme flooding. The Baton Rouge area has been inundated by severe storms and flooding in recent days and is under a Federal Emergency Management Agency Disaster Declaration.

The sandbags, cots and filtration system were acquired by CMS through a partnership the agency has with the U.S. General Services Administration. Federal Surplus generally includes equipment such as vehicles, electronics, food service equipment, hand-tools, outdoor equipment, etc.

CMS and other state agencies are standing by for requests to contribute additional equipment and supplies. At this point no other personnel or services have been requested, however, more rain is forecasted for the area.

