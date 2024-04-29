ALTON - The Illinois Assistive Technology Program (IATP) will be presenting at Senior Services Plus, Inc. (SSP), Tuesday, May 14th at 10:00am. Attendees will discover tools, products, and tech that can make tasks easier for individuals with hearing, vision, and other impairments. IATP will give demonstrations and allow attendees to try out products and tools that aid many older adults to maintain independence and stay in their own homes. The presentation is being held at SSP, located at 2603 N. Rodgers Ave. in Alton, IL and is free to attend, but space is limited. To RSVP, call Leslie at 618-465-3298 ext. 123.

About ILLINOIS ASSISTIVE TECHNOLOGY PROGRAM

The Illinois Assistive Technology Program is a nonprofit organization that has been providing AT services to Illinois residents for 35 years. We provide an opportunity for you to explore your options and trial devices so that you can make informed decisions on what best meets your needs. We do not sell any products or favor any manufacturers. For more information on IATP, visit their website atwww.iltech.org

About SENIOR SERVICES PLUS

Senior Services Plus, Inc. is a 501(c) not-for-profit organization established to enrich the lives of older adults through programs and services, for everyone aging successfully. Senior Services Plus, Inc. has been providing services for older adults since 1973. Our mission is: To provide opportunities and resources to individuals as they age.

