HAMBURG, Germany – Gov. Bruce Rauner and a delegation of Illinois business leaders today visited the Port of Hamburg facility of Archer Daniels Midland (ADM). ADM is a global food processing company that is based in Chicago and employs more than 32,000 worldwide. The company has recently announced new projects and investment in multiple locations across Illinois including Quincy, Metro Chicago, Mendota, and Effingham.

“Over the last few years I’ve had the honor of seeing multiple ADM facilities in Illinois and each one was impressive. The company’s facility here at the Port of Hamburg is no different,” Rauner said. “ADM is a great example of the global strength Illinois companies have in the international marketplace. My administration will continue to work with companies across Illinois to aid their growth and keep them competitive world-wide.”

In the last two years, ADM has announced projects totaling more than $250 million in the state of Illinois, including the Mendota flour mill and new Animal Nutrition production facilities in Effingham and Quincy. The company also announced a partnership with DuPont Industrial Biosciences to produce furan dicarboxylic methyl ester (FDME) from fructose.

“ADM is a global company at its finest,” said Intersect Illinois CEO Mark Peterson. “We’re proud to say that this company is from Illinois. The company’s leadership continues to spur innovation, cultivate competition, and rapidly expand into international markets. ADM is one of the many companies that make Illinois an incredibly diverse economy and a destination for global investment.”

In Germany, ADM operates Europe’s largest oilseeds crushing and refinery complex, where rapeseed and soybeans are processed and refined for use in margarines and vegetable oils, bakery goods, frying applications, pharmaceutical glycerin and biodiesel fuel. In addition, ADM operates three manufacturing facilities for natural ingredients and compounds.

“Global success of an Illinois company often equates domestic success,” said Illinois Department of Commerce Director Sean McCarthy. “ADM has set an example for what it means to grow and succeed within the European market, and as we see the company expand its international presence, it’s Illinois footprint continues to grow.”

