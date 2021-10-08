Below is information about this week’s road closures – Oct. 11, 2021

Piasa Valley Area:

Market Street will continue to be closed north of Broadway Avenue to 3rd Street. Brick restoration work is still progressing up the hill. It is anticipated that Market Street north of 3rd Street will reopen this coming week to the southside of the intersection at 4th Street. Market Street will continue to be closed at 4th Street to north of 5th Street, with future closures heading north with the sewer installation work.

Turner Tract Area:

Lincoln Street will continue to be closed from McKinley south to the alley. Work is planned both east and west of Lincoln Street on McKinley Blvd, with the work heading east to start first. McKinley will be closed to traffic between Lincoln Street east to State Street starting this week. Traffic will be able to utilize Logan Street, Douglas, and McPherson Streets for east and west travel.

Shields Valley Area:

Bozza Street is back open starting on the afternoon of 10/8/21. Chamberlin Street is closed north of Bozza Street to Greenwood Street. This section will continue to be closed for the next several weeks. The intersection of Walker/Chamberlin Streets will continue to be closed.

Background:

Over six miles of sanitary sewer main is being installed in the Turner Tract, Shields Valley and Piasa Valley areas of Alton. Work kicked off in February 2021 and will continue to progress until 2023.

When Illinois American Water acquired the Alton Regional Wastewater system the company made a commitment to address requirements set forth by the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency to remedy combined sewer overflows.

The projects in Turner Tract and Shields Valley will address 1.69 miles of sanitary sewer main. These projects will continue into early 2022, depending on the location. Project area will change based on progress of work. Signs will be placed ahead of construction work to notify customers of upcoming closures.

The work in Piasa Valley began this spring This project includes almost five miles of sanitary sewer main. Work is expected to continue for over two years. This does not mean work will occur in one area for 24 months, but rather, projects will continue to progress throughout neighborhoods during that time period. Signs will be placed ahead of construction to notify customers of upcoming closures.



Safety:

These closures are necessary for investments to the wastewater system to be completed in a safe manner. At Illinois American Water our team and our contractors work as quickly as possible to minimize inconvenience to our customers. We do our best to minimize the length of construction, but our #1 priority is safety. At times, road and sidewalk closures may be extended to support our commitment to safety.

Contact: Customers should call 800-422-2782 with questions.

