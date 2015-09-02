Belleville, Ill. (Sept. 2, 2015) – Illinois American Water is investing approximately $3.1 million to complete water main installation projects in the Metro East service area. Crews will begin working this month to install over six miles of water main. Projects will continue to start at varying times with completion expected this fall.

Illinois American Water’s main replacement program focuses on replacing mains where leaks occur, corrosion has caused damage or the size of the pipe isn’t sufficient. “This investment will enhance water quality and water pressure to our customers,” said Grant Evitts, Sr. Manager for Illinois American Water’s Interurban District.

Age is also a factor in needed investment. The water main being replaced was originally installed 40-60 years ago. The bulk of the work involves over 2.4 miles of water main to be replaced within the Villa Hills subdivision in Belleville. Another approximately 2.1 miles will be installed on Old Caseyville Avenue in Swansea from Morgan Street to N. Belt West, 15th Street from Morgan Street to N. Belt West and 16th Street from Morgan Street to N. Belt West. Cross Streets being replaced include Karin Drive, Belle Street, Anna Rose, Jay Ave and Comer Avenue in Swansea, Ill.

Other projects planned in Belleville include:

- South 51st Street in Belleville – over 4,300 feet of 2-inch water main will replaced with 6-inch water main along South 51st, South 52nd and South 53rd and on West Washington From North Belt to South 51st.

- North 31st and Cambridge - over 1,700 feet of 2-inch water main will be replaced with 8-inch water main on North 31st Street from Vernier Avenue and Sheridan Avenue on Sheridan Avenue from North 31st to North 30th Street and on Cambridge Drive in its entirety.

A map of the proposed work can be viewed here - http://arcg.is/1hsweRj (link is case-sensitive). When accessing the map, please click "Basemap" and select "Streets" to view City street reference. Clicking on the magenta location boundary will then provide a general description of the planned work.

Evitts stated, “We invest annually to ensure that local water quality and service continues to be as good as or better than local, state and federal quality standards. These projects will benefit all of our customers because they help to reduce main breaks and related traffic and service impact. I want to thank our customers for their patience as our teams work in their neighborhoods.”

The U.S. EPA reports that the nation’s water utilities will need to make more than $335 billion in infrastructure investments over the next 20 years to ensure public health. These investments include replacing thousands of miles of pipe and upgrades to treatment plants, storage tanks and other assets. Illinois American Water’s investment in the Interurban District is just another example of continuous investments and improvements being made.

About Illinois American Water – Illinois American Water, a wholly owned subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to approximately 1.2 million people. American Water also operates a customer service center in Alton and a quality control and research laboratory in Belleville. Founded in 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse publicly traded U.S. water and wastewater utility company. With headquarters in Voorhees, N.J., the company employs 6,800 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to an estimated 15 million people in 47 states and Ontario, Canada. More information can be found at www.amwater.com.

