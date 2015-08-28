ALTON – The OSF Saint Anthony’s Foundation has announced Illinois American Water as the Business Health Award winner for August.

“We’re honored to receive this award,” said Karen Cooper, operations superintendent for Illinois American Water’s Alton District. “It speaks to the benefits Illinois American Water provides and our continued focus on the well-being and safety of our employees. We feel blessed to work for a company that truly cares about their customers as well as employees and their families.”

The Business Health Award program, established earlier this year by the OSF Saint Anthony’s Foundation, recognizes area businesses that provide health and wellness programs for their employees. The award honors their ongoing commitment to promoting safe work environments and encouraging workers to live healthier lifestyles.

“With all that Illinois American Water does for our community, it’s great to see them demonstrating the same care towards their employees,” said Ajay Pathak, president and CEO of OSF Saint Anthony’s. “As a health care provider, we often see people in their time of need. It’s wonderful to honor people who focus on keeping everyone healthy and safe on the front-end.”

Illinois American Water utilizes “Healthy Solutions” to help employees and their family members maintain and improve their health. The online program is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and provides health assessments, wellness challenges, health information, seminars, coaching, chronic management and more. By participating, employees earn wellness credits that can be exchanged for cash incentives.

“The program rewards our employees whenever they complete a wellness challenge or finish a seminar,” Cooper said. “Our main focus is to keep all of the employees and their families safe and healthy.”

To qualify for the monthly award, a business must be nominated – self-nomination is allowed. After nomination, the business receives an application which is scored on health education, supportive environments, integration of worksite wellness programs, and available health screening options.

In addition, businesses that would like to start implementing a health and wellness program are also encouraged to inquire. OSF Saint Anthony’s has a variety of health-wise options available for area employers.

For more information on the Business Health Award, please call OSF Saint Anthony’s Foundation at 463-5168. To download a nomination form, go to osfhealthcarefoundation.org/Alton.

