ALTON - Illinois American Water’s work to separate the Alton combined sewer system and install new sanitary sewers continues. Below is information about upcoming/current road closures – Jan. 23, 2024 Elm Street is closing to traffic, near the intersection of Hardy Street, on the morning of Wednesday, January 24th, 2024.

Please avoid this area and utilize Mather Street to the south E. Delmar Ave to the north for any east-west travel in this area.

The work will progress easterly down Elm Street to the intersection of Kohler Street. Safety: These closures are necessary for investments to the wastewater system to be completed in a safe manner.

At Illinois American Water our team and our contractors work as quickly as possible to minimize inconvenience to our customers. We do our best to minimize the length of construction, but our #1 priority is safety. At times, road and sidewalk closures may be extended to support our commitment to safety. Contact: Customers should call 800-422-2782 with questions.

